1/1
Mona Robichaux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mona Robichaux
Raceland - Mona O. Robichaux, 65, a native of Ventress, LA and resident of Raceland, LA passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Raceland on Monday, December 7th from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mona is survived by her husband of 46 years, Niles M. Robichaux; mother, Dolores V. Olinde; children, Scott M. (Andrea) Robichaux and Christy (Randy) Robichaux; grandchildren, Chelsie Grabert, Elizabeth Robichaux, Charlie Robichaux and Isabella Rivault; brothers, Steven Olinde and Gerald Olinde.
Mona was preceded in death by her father, Donald S. Olinde.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
08:00 - 10:30 AM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
4682 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-7226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved