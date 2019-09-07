Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Marie Crochet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Marie Crochet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monica Marie Crochet Obituary
Monica Marie Crochet, 54, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. She was a native of Houma and resident of Gray. Monica was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother "maw-maw" and sister.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Curt Crochet; son, Benjamin Crochet and wife, Breanna; father, Manuel Clement; brother, Burnell Clement and wife, Marybeth; sister, Monique Monnier and husband, John; grandson, Joseph Crochet; nieces, Daphne and Holly; and nephews, Brett, Brandon, Bryce, Ryan, Nicholas, Brandon and Neil.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Naquin Clement.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at Falgout Funeral Home of Houma and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Interment will be at St. Bridget Catholic Church Cemetery in Schriever.
Falgout Funeral Home of Houma in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now