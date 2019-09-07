|
Monica Marie Crochet, 54, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. She was a native of Houma and resident of Gray. Monica was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother "maw-maw" and sister.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Curt Crochet; son, Benjamin Crochet and wife, Breanna; father, Manuel Clement; brother, Burnell Clement and wife, Marybeth; sister, Monique Monnier and husband, John; grandson, Joseph Crochet; nieces, Daphne and Holly; and nephews, Brett, Brandon, Bryce, Ryan, Nicholas, Brandon and Neil.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Naquin Clement.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at Falgout Funeral Home of Houma and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Interment will be at St. Bridget Catholic Church Cemetery in Schriever.
Falgout Funeral Home of Houma in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019