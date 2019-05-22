Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Moniece Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moniece Lynn Hayes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Moniece Lynn Hayes Obituary
Moniece Lynn Hayes, 25 days old, a native and resident of Gray, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday May 24, 2019 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd. in Houma. Burial to follow in Halfway Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Niana Hayes; grandmother, Melissa Bennett Suazo; and aunt, Cyana Suazo.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Terry Hayes.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now