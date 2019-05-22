|
Moniece Lynn Hayes, 25 days old, a native and resident of Gray, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday May 24, 2019 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd. in Houma. Burial to follow in Halfway Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother, Niana Hayes; grandmother, Melissa Bennett Suazo; and aunt, Cyana Suazo.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Terry Hayes.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 22 to May 23, 2019