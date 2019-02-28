Morgan Joseph Authement Jr., age 77, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was a native and resident of Chauvin.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial beginning at 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Chauvin Funeral Home.



Morgan is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha Anne Koch Authement; mother, Lorita Theresa Bourg Authement; son, Michael James Authement; daughter, Sonja Marie Usry and husband, Allen; sister, Bertha DeRoche, and Lisa M. Lazo; grandchildren, Samantha Junot, Katherine Hubert, Brian Authement, and Sabrina Turner; and great-grandchildren, Tinsley Junot, and Wyatt Turner.



He was preceded in death by his father, Morgan Joseph Authement Sr.; and brothers, Kenneth and Terry Sr. Authement.



Morgan enjoyed fishing, dancing, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter or Terrebonne Council on Aging



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019