Morris John Liner, age 89, gained his wings at 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020. He was a native and longtime resident of Theriot, La.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a wake from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 noon at St. Eloi Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.



Morris is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley Lovell Liner; children, Karen Billiot and husband LeRay Billiot, Warren Liner Sr. and wife Diana, LuCinda Wilson and husband Willie Wilson, Valerie Verdin, Melanie Liner and Harold Liner and wife Corrie Liner; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and sisters, Claudia "Totsy" Liner Hebert, Emmadell Liner Voisin and husband Chester.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Eloi Liner and Bessie May Gray Liner; brothers, Claude Liner Sr., Horace Liner, Henry Liner, and Collins Liner Sr.; sister, Angeline "Lil Susie" Liner; and son-in-law, Joseph Cleveland Verdin.



Morris was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He was an outdoorsman who loved gardening, his cattle, especially Mr. Curly his favorite bull, and spending time with his family and friends. Morris was a true Cajun man who loved trapping, commercial fishing and hunting. His favorite holiday was Christmas where he enjoyed making his own wooden lawn decorations. He also enjoyed attending Mass at St. Eloi on Sundays. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.



In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in his memory.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



