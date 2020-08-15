1/1
Morris John Liner
1931 - 2020
Morris John Liner, age 89, gained his wings at 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020. He was a native and longtime resident of Theriot, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a wake from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 noon at St. Eloi Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Morris is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley Lovell Liner; children, Karen Billiot and husband LeRay Billiot, Warren Liner Sr. and wife Diana, LuCinda Wilson and husband Willie Wilson, Valerie Verdin, Melanie Liner and Harold Liner and wife Corrie Liner; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and sisters, Claudia "Totsy" Liner Hebert, Emmadell Liner Voisin and husband Chester.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Eloi Liner and Bessie May Gray Liner; brothers, Claude Liner Sr., Horace Liner, Henry Liner, and Collins Liner Sr.; sister, Angeline "Lil Susie" Liner; and son-in-law, Joseph Cleveland Verdin.

Morris was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He was an outdoorsman who loved gardening, his cattle, especially Mr. Curly his favorite bull, and spending time with his family and friends. Morris was a true Cajun man who loved trapping, commercial fishing and hunting. His favorite holiday was Christmas where he enjoyed making his own wooden lawn decorations. He also enjoyed attending Mass at St. Eloi on Sundays. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in his memory.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Wake
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
17
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Eloi Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

August 14, 2020
We're deeply sorry to learn of Uncle Morris passing. We'll pray for Aunt Shirley and the family to get through this difficult time. May God bless each and everyone of you!
Jason & Margaret Liner
Family
August 13, 2020
I am so sorry Harold and Melanie for the loss of your dad. I am praying for peace and comfort for you and your family.
Dawn Reading
Friend
August 13, 2020
I'm very sorry for y'all loss. He was a good person. Let the Good Lord help you all get through this difficult time. Love you all
Louise Liner Keller
Family
August 13, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts, love, and prayers are sent to you all.
Bo & Shea Hatchett
