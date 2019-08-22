|
Muriel Bertha Rutledge Wallace, 89, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:55 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Greater New Salem Baptist Church, 818 Lafayette Street in Houma. Burial will follow in New Rising Sun Baptist Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Adrian Larry Wallace (Alice), Randy S. Wallace and Byron L. Wallace; daughters, Yolanda W. George (Milton), Glinis W. Terrell (Frankie) and Sonya N. Wallace; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three pets whom she loved dearly, Sampson, Princess and Chico.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Lee Wallace (Slim); parents, Van Sr. and Albertha Gaino Rutledge; brothers, Calvin and Van Rutledge Jr.; and sisters, Hester Mae Rutledge, Louise R. Smith and Dorothy R. Davis.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019