Murphy Anthony Trahan Sr.

Murphy Anthony Trahan Sr., 88, passed away in his home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. After months of battling his failing health, he died peacefully in his home in accordance with his final wishes.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. The burial will follow in St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery in Bayou Black, Louisiana.

He is survived by his sons, Marty Trahan, Meryl Trahan, and Murphy Trahan Jr. (Tammy); daughters, Monica Caro (Jimmie), Meredith Trahan, and Mia Poindexter (Oliver); grandchildren, Heather, Samantha, Alexis, Jessica, Viviana, Marah, and Robert; great-grandchildren, Karter, Elise, and Maddox.

He is preceeded in death by his first wife, mother of his children, Merle "Tootsie" Trahan; second wife, Clothidle "Red" Trahan; parents, Alcide Trahan and Mary Breaux Trahan; and brothers, Henry, Norman, Charles, and Irvin Trahan.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park LLC is in charge of arrangements.



