Murphy J. "Tont" Rohilliard Jr.
Murphy J. "Tont" Rohilliard Jr., a Delta Airlines employee, departed this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence in Atlanta, GA. He was 57, a native of Labadieville.

Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24 in Mark Baptist Church Cemetery.

Murphy is survived by his father, Murphy Rohilliard Sr.; son, Quodd Wheeler; daughter, Diannetria Price; brother, Randoll Rohillard Sr. (Dana); sister, Della Lee (Gary); three grandchildren; and numerous others relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Thomas James; son, Rayus Wheeler; and grandson, Deondre Wheeler.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mark Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
