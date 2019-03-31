|
Murphy M. Comardelle Sr., 81, a native and resident of Des Allemands passed away Friday, March 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Church Tuesday, April 2 from 9 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Mennonite Cemetery.
Mr. Murphy is survived by his wife, Lola Laurent Comardelle; children, Murphy Comardelle Jr., Deidra (Mike) Lincoln Ruley, Marty (Sarah) Comardelle, Ricky (Stacey) Comardelle, Scotty McKinney and Darren Comardelle; brother, Walter "Popeye" Comardelle; sisters, Genevieve Frickey and Era Jane Toney; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Vivian Matherne Comardelle; sisters, Jackie Cheramie and Joann Rogers.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019