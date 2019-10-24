|
Murphy "Pat" Patrick Rhodes, 80, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma and from 8 a.m. until service time on Monday, Oct. 28 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pat will always be loved and remembered by his beautiful wife, Kathleen; son Jaime Rhodes and wife Tina; daughter Melissa Rhodes Gilbert and husband Brian; grandchildren Brittany Rhodes Sweatman and husband Johnny, and Lance Rhodes and wife Alyssa; great-grandchildren Maya Billiot and Caroline Sweatman; brothers Leroy, Michael and Bobby Rhodes; and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Murphy Rhodes and Ella Price Rhodes; and brothers, Kenneth, Myron and Lloyd Rhodes.
Pat married the love of his life, Kathleen Bergeron, daughter of Arnold and Isaure Bergeron on August 10, 1958. Serving his country proudly, he was drafted into the United States Army. His career began as a boat captain and ended as a manager of a fleet of jack-up boats off the West Coast of Africa with Halliburton. With over 35 years of service to the marine industry, Pat's work ethic and integrity carried over into his personal life. Throughout his life, Pat enjoyed designing and building things small and large from a toy box for his grandchild to a three bedroom camp down in Montegut. Pat loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing, hunting, boiling seafood, watching LSU and Saints football, dancing the jitterbug and listening to classic country music. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019