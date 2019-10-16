|
Murphy Peter Breaux, age 81, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2019. He was a native of Chacahoula and a resident of Houma.
Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Chauvin Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. to funeral time on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Annunziata Catholic Church. Mass will be held at 11 a.m., with burial immediately following in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
He is survived by his four children, Mary Carmen Breaux Whited and husband Rickey, Sam Breaux and wife Laura, Jennifer Breaux and Andy Breaux and wife Lisa; five grandchildren, Collette Breaux Guillory and husband Earles, Nathan Breaux, Anthony Breaux, Thomas Breaux and wife Anna and Marcus Scruggs and wife Dominique; one great-grandchild, Noah Breaux; and brother Edward Wunstell.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melva Champagne Breaux; granddaughter Wendy Breaux; great-granddaughter Megan Guillory; parents Maurice Arthur Breaux and Margaret Pauline LeBeouf Breaux; and brothers Logan and Larry Breaux.
Murphy was a faithful parishioner of Annunziata Catholic Church. He was a proud patriot who served in the Army National Guard and an active member of Woodmen Life. He retired from Cintas after 32 years of service.
He loved baseball, dancing and listening to Cajun music. He loved the time he spent planting and harvesting his vegetables and growing satsumas. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019