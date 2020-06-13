Murray Michael LeCompte Sr. age 56, native of Houma, died on June 8, 2020. He was survived by one daughter, Christy Carver (Matt); one son, Murray LeCompte Jr. (Natasha);

brother, Philip LeCompte Jr. (Rachel); one sister, Beverly LeCompte Luke (Druis); and grandchildren, Brandon, Gage, Connor, Jaydon, Joshua and Jazmine.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip LeCompte Sr. and Lydie Bergeron LeCompte.



The Family would like to Thank Norman Babin for his continued support through the years.



No Service will be held at this time.



