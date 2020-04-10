Home

Murry Landry Obituary
Murry "Git" Landry departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 65, a native and resident of Paincourtville.

Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 13, at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Paincourtville.

Murry is survived by his wife, Stephanie Landry; son, Montel Landry; daughters, Shanelle Joseph (Lynwood), Sharekia Landry, Shawncy Landry, Summer Landry and Erica Landry; mother, Edna Mae Landry; brothers, Donald, Conrad, Kevin, Eathan Landry; sisters, Patricia Steib, Caroline Thomas, Susie Rohilliard and Felicia Landry; 13 grandchildren; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Murry Landry, Sr.; and grandson, Jayce Joseph.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
