More Obituaries for Myles Vicknair
Myles A. Vicknair

Myles A. Vicknair Obituary
Myles A. Vicknair, 46, a native of Houma and resident of Youngsville, La., passed away on Sept. 13, 2019.

Myles is survived by his daughters, Molly and Alexis Vicknair; parents, Vernon and Cindy Breaux Vicknair; sister, Dawn Vicknair and fiancé, Jeremy Moore; godmother, Sandra Keller; godfather, Norman Vicknair Jr.; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his, maternal grandparents, Russell and Ada Grabert Breaux; paternal grandfather, Norman Vicknair Sr.; and paternal grandmother, Lucille Adams Foshee.

He graduated in 1991, from H.L. Bourgeois, and was a 1999 graduate of Nicholls State University. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, sports and spending time with his family and friends. He will always be known for his smile.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
