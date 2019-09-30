|
Myra A. Ziifle Thalheim, age 92, of Gretna, beloved widow of the late Richard A. Thalheim, L.L.B., and daughter of the late William C. Ziifle and Leonora Giboney Ziifle of Gretna, departed this life on Sept. 27, 2019, peacefully in her sleep of natural causes.
Myra is survived by her daughter, Margaret "Maggie" Cuccia; son-in-law, Richard A. Cuccia; son, Richard A. Thalheim Jr., J.D. and daughter-in-law, Carolyn "Jeannie" Thalheim, and Mark A. Thalheim; close friend, Stephen W. Stone; grandson, Michael R.A. Thalheim; granddaughter, Meredith Victoria J. Thalheim; sister, Ruth C. Ziifle; sister-in-law, Carolyn Thalheim McCall; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and their multiple offspring.
She was preceded by her beloved son, William C. Thalheim; sisters, Leonora A. Geiger and Hilda Z. Jung; brothers, Robert W. Ziifle and Harold R. Ziifle; and their respective spouses, George T. Geiger, Ita Mae A. Ziifle, Grace G. Ziifle, and Julius "Jo Ro" R. Jung Jr.; nieces, Kathryn G. Fauble and Kari Margaret Ziifle; sisters-in-law, Salome M. Thalheim and Mary Louise Campbell; brothers-in-law, Andrew H. Thalheim Jr., M.D. and Archie B. Campbell; father-in-law, Andrew H. Thalheim, L.L.B.; and mother-in-law, Salome K. Fried Thalheim.
A graduate of Newcomb College, Myra majored in physics and minored in mathematics. She was honored with selection to Phi Beta Kappa. She graduated at the early age of 15 as valedictorian of Gretna High School, garnering a full scholarship to Newcomb College. By profession a teacher of mathematics, with a lifetime teaching license, post-graduate training in education which she performed with distinction.
She taught initially at Gretna High School; after a period off work devoted to raising her family, she returned to teaching first at West Jefferson High School, then was a highly regarded faculty member at Isidore Newman School for many years.
A devout and exemplary Christian, she was a lifelong active member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Gretna serving as Social Club President and multiple other offices, organizing/administering/running Salem's annual fair, Vacation Bible School teacher, and board member of Salem's Education Board.
Myra was a lifelong Gretna advocate and booster, she was a frequent, vocal presence at City Council meetings,a very active member in Gretna Historical Society where she and her sister Ruth provided valuable historical information, including a publicly broadcast oral history, Gretna's German Heritage Cultural and Genealogical Society, Friends of the German-American Cultural Center, Jefferson Bar Association Auxiliary.
Myra was a long-time generous supporter/donor to many philanthropic organizations and causes.
Funeral service will be held at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4th and Amelia Streets in Gretna, at 11 a.m. on Oct. 4, with visitation at the church at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Hook and Ladder Cemetery in Gretna.
Relatives, friends, former students, faculty and co-workers are invited to attend the visitation and religious services. Contributions to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church are preferred.
Mothe Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019