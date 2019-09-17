|
|
Myra Ann Lapeyrouse Henry, age 60, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. She was a native and resident of Chauvin.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be held in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Myra is survived by her husband of 43 years, Rodney James Henry Sr.; son, Rodney J. Henry Jr. and wife, Alicia; daughters, Dawn H. Lirette and husband, Travis Jr., and Michelle Henry-Cashman and husband, Daniel; parents, Nolan Joseph and Viona "Ben" Elizabeth Authement Lapeyrouse; brother, Larry Lapeyrouse; sisters, Jeannie L. Neil and husband, Ricky, and Amy Lapeyrouse; and grandchildren, Sheldon Lirette and wife, Tori, Raquel L. Verdin and husband, Brennan, Jasmine Henry, Maggie Cashman and Jaxon Cashman.
Myra was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a teacher with the Terrebonne Parish School Board for 25 years. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all the people whose lives she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019