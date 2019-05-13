|
Myra Miller, age 71, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She enjoyed singing, writing poetry and spending time with family. She retired after many years of working for the Assumption Parish School Board.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Miller Allen; son, Chad Miller; son-in-law, Brent Allen; brother, Harold Templet and wife, Margaret Simoneaux Templet; and granddaughters, Katelyn and Courtney Allen.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Corine Landry Templet; father, Lloyd Templet; brothers, David Templet and Louis Templet.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Plattenville from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Plattenville.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2019