Myra Robichaux Blanchard, 85, a native of Raceland and resident of St. Charles Community, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her seven children, Joseph "Joey" Blanchard (Ann), Jimmy Blanchard, Lydia Blanchard (Melissa), John Blanchard (Jackie), Liz Blanchard, Helen Blanchard Zeringue, and Julie Blanchard (Margie); 12 grandchildren: Aimee, Laurie, Becky, Matt, Celeste, Kathryn, Maria, Andrew, Anne, Greyson, Brett, and James; and 13 great-grandchildren; her brother, David J. Robichaux Jr.; twin sister, Mary Robichaux Boudreaux; and sister, Margaret Robichaux LeBlanc.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David J. and Mary Weimer Robichaux.
She raised her family to appreciate the arts, and always encouraged her children and grandchildren to be creative. She chronicled rural life along the bayou in many of her paintings, and enjoyed painting with her sisters. She was an avid quilter and loved teaching her grandchildren how to sew and quilt. She mastered the art of decoy carving, placing Best of Show in the Gulf South Regional competition in 1982. She was the first woman to win that competition, which attracted some of the finest painters and carvers in the country.
She was generous to those in need and remained faithful to the church and community. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society, and taught religious education classes. She was a founding member of the Friends of Laurel Valley, the Bayou Lafourche Arts Council, the Thibodaux Art Club, and the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chester Boudreaux, Divinity Home Health, and Heart of Hospice for their compassion and care.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019