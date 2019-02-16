Myron Francis "Slick" Authement, 57, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at 12:38 p.m.

A visitation in his honor will be held Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Montegut Fire Station and Monday from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chauvin.

Myron is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Tammy Foret Authement; his loving son, Myle Authement; and daughters Lauren A. and husband Jerry Foret and Myranda A. and husband Gage Foret.

He also leaves to cherish his memory his brothers, Dudley Sr. and wife Susan, Clarence Authement Jr. and wife Loretta; and sister Darlene and husband Gordon Guidry.

Adored grandfather of Myle Jr., Tucker, Chase and Travis Authement and Felicitie, Gabriel, Vaelynn and Gage Foret II.

Son of the late Clarence "Biloc" Authement and Pearly White Authement Constranchis; and brother of the late Douglas Sr. and Byron Authement.

Mr. Myron was employed as a dock worker who loved duck hunting and fishing and traveling with his wife and family. He enjoyed dining out and was very talented in working with drywall and was a very devoted individual to His Lord and Savior! "GIVE GOD ALL THE GLORY!" -Myron.

A very special and heartfelt thanks is extended to his close friend and physician, Dr. Scott Haydel and the professional staff of Terrebonne General Medical Center and Ochsner Clinics.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019