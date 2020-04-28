|
Myron Luke "Beb" Duthu, 79, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, was born Sept. 3, 1940, and went to be with his Maker on April 19, 2020. He is resting in the loving arms of his Savior.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Parfait Duthu; sons, Robert Boudreaux and Brent Duthu; daughter, Pamela Duthu Freed; sisters, Mae Smith and Rose Christen; brothers, C.J. Duthu and Kevin Christen; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke Duthu and Rosemary Fazzio Duthu; brothers, Houston Duthu, Raymond, Joseph Duthu, Emile Duthu, and Roland Duthu (infant); sisters, Nora Fitch, Libby Brunet, Rita Dion and Beverly Duthu (infant); and son John Boudreaux.
Beb was always a hard worker. Throughout his life he worked on shrimp boats, tugboats, lift boats and even worked at a food bank. He was a jack of all trades and mastered many skills, such as mechanic, carpenter, yard man, etc. He could even do a little AC work. He was always determined to get the job done, no matter what the task.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020