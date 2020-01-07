Home

POWERED BY

Services
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Constant Steib
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Louise Constant Steib

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle Louise Constant Steib Obituary
Myrtle Louise Constant Steib, 86, a native of Kraemer and resident of Vacherie, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Religious service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Vacherie.

Myrtle is survived by her children, Farrell Steib, Dennis Steib, Daniel Steib, Theodore Steib, Janice Becnel and husband Dennis and Ronald Steib and wife Melissa; sister, Marlene Gravois; grandchildren, Farrell Steib Jr., Jacob Becnel, Jeanie Becnel, Benjamin Steib, Stacey Becnel, Eric Steib and Ronald Steib Jr.; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Steib; daughter, Cheryl Steib; parents, Theodore Constant and Florence Ledet Constant; and great-granddaughter, Valerie Dempster.

Landry's Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -