Myrtle Louise Constant Steib, 86, a native of Kraemer and resident of Vacherie, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Religious service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Vacherie.
Myrtle is survived by her children, Farrell Steib, Dennis Steib, Daniel Steib, Theodore Steib, Janice Becnel and husband Dennis and Ronald Steib and wife Melissa; sister, Marlene Gravois; grandchildren, Farrell Steib Jr., Jacob Becnel, Jeanie Becnel, Benjamin Steib, Stacey Becnel, Eric Steib and Ronald Steib Jr.; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Steib; daughter, Cheryl Steib; parents, Theodore Constant and Florence Ledet Constant; and great-granddaughter, Valerie Dempster.
Landry's Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020