Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Myrtle Neal
Myrtle Marie LeBoeuf Neal


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myrtle Marie LeBoeuf Neal Obituary
Myrtle Marie LeBoeuf Neal, age 85, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was a native and resident of Bourg, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with a burial following in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Myrtle is survived by her sons, Craig (Shebby) Neal, Burt Neal, and Kyle (Jennifer) Neal; daughters, Donna (Perry) Ledet and Becky Neal; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Allen John Neal; parents, Emelian J. and Julia Ann Henry LeBoeuf; brothers, Robert, Marcellain "Mac," Herbert and Adrian "Pete" LeBoeuf; sisters, Lena Chapman, Hilda (Merlin) Naquin and Olivia (Gerald) Dupre.

Myrtle was a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church. She volunteered and worked at TGMC gift shop for 15 years. She was a loving wife and mother. She loved all her grandchildren dearly. Special thanks to Notre Dame Hospice, especially Holly and Ashley.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is honored to serve the Neal family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 9 to June 10, 2019
