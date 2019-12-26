|
Nadine Davis Ward, 67, a native and resident of Kraemer, La., passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. A private burial will be held at a later date in Schaubhut Cemetery in Kraemer.
She is survived by her children, Kenn Tregre (Rachel), Becky Allen (Neil), and Alicia McClelland; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Loupe, Randi Tregre, Emma Aucoin, Alyah McClelland, Alisha Shewmake, and Aaron Willis; brother, Gary L. Davis; and nephew, Izik Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell A. Davis Sr. and Eloyce Usey Davis; brother, Royce W. Davis Sr.; and nephew, Royce W. Davis Jr.
The family would especially like to thank Kevin Philips for the love and support he gave Nadine.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019