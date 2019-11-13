|
Nancy Inez "Nynee" Allen Bergeron, 84, resident of Houma, passed away on Nov. 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Samart Funeral Home 4511 West Park in Gray; with the Memorial service to start at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
She is survived by her sons, Wayne A. Bergeron and wife, Derrie, and Chris J. Bergeron and wife, Diane; daughter, Suzan B. Williams and husband, Steve; sister, Kathleen "Susie" Wadsworth; nieces, Tanja Wadsworth, and Kemp W. Dupree and husband, Joe; nephews, Daniel Wadsworth Jr. and wife, Regina, Fr. Kenneth Allen, and Joseph West Allen III; step-sons, Michael Gravois and wife, Nancy, John Gravois and wife, Suzanne, and Jeffery Gravois and wife, Karrie; grandchildren, Jessica Bergeron Hebert and husband, Brandon, Melinda Bergeron Adams, Patrick Allen Blanchard and wife, Michelle, Simone, Olivia, and Vivian Bergeron; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Brandon Jr., Raegan, Scott, Jackson, Abigail, and Emily; extended family, Amy W. Voisin and husband, Mark, Michelle W. Matta and husband, Mark and daughter, Olivia; Peter M. Williams and wife, Blair; Elise M. Williams and children, Brayden and Brianna.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Joseph Gravois; granddaughter, Christina Rose Bergeron; parents, Joseph West Allen, M.D. and Lucille Lapeyrouse Allen; and brother, Joseph West Allen Jr.
Special thanks to Susie Robichaux and Carolyn Johnson for their unending care, comfort and compassion.
She was a caretaker at heart, always putting the needs of others before her own. She cherished spending time with family and friends, and she will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019