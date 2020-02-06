Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Nandolyn Cheramie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nandolyn Cheramie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nandolyn Cheramie Obituary
Nandolyn "Nancy" Cheramie, a native of Camilla, Ga. and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the age of 80 surrounded by her family and friends at her home.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ray Cheramie Sr.; sons, Charles "Chuck" Grant (Audrey) and Ray Cheramie Jr. (Magnus LeBlanc); daughters, Frances "Frankie" Grant and Kim Sanders (Luke); eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Maples Bullard (Richard); and her dogs, Bella, Jasmine and Sugar Bear.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Jones; grandson, James Lee Spence; her parents, Byron Sr. and Elizabeth Maples; brothers, Brent Maples Jr, Dan Maples, and Bill Maples; and sister, Grace Roubaud.

She enjoyed cooking for family and spending time with her friends. When she wasn't cooking, she would be shopping for shoes and purses. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nandolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -