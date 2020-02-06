|
Nandolyn "Nancy" Cheramie, a native of Camilla, Ga. and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the age of 80 surrounded by her family and friends at her home.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ray Cheramie Sr.; sons, Charles "Chuck" Grant (Audrey) and Ray Cheramie Jr. (Magnus LeBlanc); daughters, Frances "Frankie" Grant and Kim Sanders (Luke); eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Maples Bullard (Richard); and her dogs, Bella, Jasmine and Sugar Bear.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Jones; grandson, James Lee Spence; her parents, Byron Sr. and Elizabeth Maples; brothers, Brent Maples Jr, Dan Maples, and Bill Maples; and sister, Grace Roubaud.
She enjoyed cooking for family and spending time with her friends. When she wasn't cooking, she would be shopping for shoes and purses. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020