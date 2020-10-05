1/1
Naomi Young
Naomi Young
Naomi Young age 82 passed away on October 01, 2010. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 07,2010 from 10am to funeral time @11am At Morning Star B C , 4111 Highway 308, Raceland, LA and burial following in church cemetery.
Naomi is survived by her children, Carol (Lino) Gant Araujo, Rev. Kerry (Rose) Gant, Diana (Muhammad) Abdullah and Lois Young, sister Oveder Reed and brother Sherman Young, Jr.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Sherman, Sr and Corine Rattler Young, daughter, Joe Anna Young, brothers Lawrence Gills, Andra Montell and sister Mary Patterson and husbands, Willie Lee Claiborne, Emanuel Joseph and Joseph Gant.
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Home 617 Bond St in charge of Service

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home
617 BOND STREET
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-6934
