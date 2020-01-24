Home

Nary Babin

Nary Babin Obituary
Nary Babin, 91, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 27 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Lonnie Babin (Mary), Terry Babin (Lisa) and Jody Babin (Helen); daughter; Willa "Deane" Tabor (Lester); brothers, Norman Babin and Jake Babin; sisters, Nobbie Matherne, Naomi Babin and Sharon Paschal; grandchildren, Chasity Authement (Everett), Angela Robinson (Ed) and Lauren Burguieres (Paul), great-grandchildren, Brandon, Spencer, Brooklyn, Sydney, Trenton and Lydia.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Lambert Babin; father, Sidney "Jack" Babin; mother, Lorina Savoie Babin; brother, Neason Babin.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
