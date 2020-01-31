|
|
Natalie Babin Martin, 62 a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Samart Funeral Home in Bayou Blue and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Monday, Feb. 3 at St Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., with burial in the church cemetery.
Natalie is survived by her husband of 42 years, Anthony (Tony) Martin; daughter, Joanette Verdin and husband Charles (Charley); son, Mark Martin and fiancé Shawn Moore; daughter, Megan Martin and companion Garrett Trahan; brother, Kelly Babin and wife Stacey; sister-in-law; Glenda Babin; goddaughter, Amanda Dardar; grandsons, Beau and Brynan Verdin, Aiden Martin and Jax Trahan.
Natalie was preceded in death by her parents, Reggie Sr. and Ouida LeCompte Babin; brother, Reggie Babin Jr.; and sisters, Denise Babin Bourque and Amelia (Millie) Babin.
Natalie enjoyed gardening, quilting and spending time with family and friends. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She will be missed by all whose hearts she touched.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all who helped with her care during this time.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020