Natalie Boudreaux Hughes, 41, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Grand Isle, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Natalie is survived by her husband of 5 years, Sean C. Hughes; father Lanny Boudreaux; brother Karl Hornback; sister Lana Rodriguez (Wade); nephew and godchild Murphy Rodriguez; godchild Kylar Allemand; cousins Keith Hornback (Debbie) and Kent Hornback (Allison); and a host of cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine "Jerrie" M. Boudreaux; grandparents, John and Phelonise Boudreaux and Delta and Agnes Mitchell.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020