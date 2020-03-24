|
Natalie Charpentier, a native of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the age of 34. She was a faithful member Cut Off church of Christ in Larose.
Natalie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ovilian Paul Verdin and Marie Matherne Verdin; her uncles, Luke Verdin, Tommy Verdin, Jerry Verdin, and James Verdin; her "Nanny" aunt, Ollie Verdin; and aunt, Elena Savoy Verdin.
She is survived by her daughter, Lydia Charpentier; her parents, Timmy Joseph Charpentier and Betty Verdin Charpentier; her sister, Marcy C. Heflin (husband, Jeff); niece, Chloe Heflin; nephew, Joseph Heflin; grandparents, Herbert and Peggy Charpentier; aunts, Stella Dufrene, Martha Hein, Mildred Verdin, Gloria V. Burgett (Ed), and Jada DuBois (Timmy); uncles, Mack Verdin (Dee), Steve Verdin, Tim Verdin (Geraldine), Av Verdin, and Dean Charpentier (Debbie); and numerous cousins.
Natalie enjoyed doing nails with her daughter Lydia, church family fun day, spending time with friends, scary movies, art museums, thrift shops, naps, the beach, swimming, music, selfies on snapchat, murder mysteries, drawing and eating giant salads. To her mom's surprise, Natalie installed roofs (post Katrina).
Memorial donations can be made in her honor to the churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort Inc. PO Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222-1180. Telephone: toll free 1-888-541-2848
A memorial service will be planned for Natalie at a later date.
Arrangements by Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home of New Orleans.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020