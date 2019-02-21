|
Nathan Everett Leathers, 82, of McComb, Mississippi, passed away on February 20, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 22, at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Bro. Jeff Van will officiate and Military Honors will be rendered at the funeral home.
Nathan was born on September 22, 1936, in Ruth, Mississippi. He is the son of the late, Asa Edgar and Rosa Lee Reynolds Leathers.
Nathan was a retired owner-operator of his own construction business and was of the Baptist faith. He was a loving husband, father, grand and great-grandfather. He attended school in McComb and Terrebonne High School in Houma. He served in Korea in the U.S. Army and was a "Jack of all trades."
He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Maxine Brister and Irene Tullos; one brother, Asa Edgar Leathers Jr.; one daughter, Charlotte L. Cardon; and one step-son, Timmy Authement.
He is survived by his wife, Dollye Marie Leathers; three sons, Brian leathers, Asa Leathers (Stacey), and Richye J. Leathers (Jodi); two stepsons, Gerry Authement (Judy) and Danny Authement (Donna); two daughters, Cheryl Duet and Nicole Riesramp (Drew); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South McComb Baptist Church.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019