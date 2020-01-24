Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Tabor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan J. Tabor Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan J. Tabor Sr. Obituary
Nathan J. Tabor Sr., 64, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Victory Assembly of God, Vacherie, from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Tabor; son, Nathan "Coonie" Tabor Jr.; grandsons, Neeko Tabor and Kaxton Tabor; mother, Loredia Pitre Guidry; brothers, Austin Tabor and Shervie Tabor; and mother-in-law, Mary Ann Naquin.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marcel Tabor.

Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com

Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -