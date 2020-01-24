|
Nathan J. Tabor Sr., 64, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Victory Assembly of God, Vacherie, from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Tabor; son, Nathan "Coonie" Tabor Jr.; grandsons, Neeko Tabor and Kaxton Tabor; mother, Loredia Pitre Guidry; brothers, Austin Tabor and Shervie Tabor; and mother-in-law, Mary Ann Naquin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marcel Tabor.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020