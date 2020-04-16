|
|
Nathaniel Williams Jr. 55, a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on April 8, 2020, at his residence.
A private memorial will be held for the family.
He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved mother, Beatrice Williams; son Jeremey Mendozza; sisters Paula Landry (Michael), Natalie More, Vannessa Price (Roland), Caramel Charles (David Sr.), and Renee and Misty Williams; brother Daniel Williams (Briana); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousin and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nathaniel Williams Sr.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020