|
|
Neddy Ann Breaux, 80, a native of Raceland and resident of Gretna, passed away on July 21, 2019.
She is survived by her companion of 21 years, Charles Touchard; two sons, Guston Breaux (Tanya) and Hilton Breaux Jr. (Danna); one daughter, Linda Pertuit (Sam); eight grandchildren, Tory Breaux, Valdia Adams IV, Andrew Breaux, Robin Mack, Holly Pertuit, Sam Pertuit III, Jaime Voclain and Dale Voclain Jr.; 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Alice Dufrene, Elita Ordoin, Amanda Boudreaux and Vickey Hotard; and one brother, Mark Boudreaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilton Breaux Sr.; one daughter, Anita Voclain; her parents, Dennis J. and Relia Thibodaux Boudreaux; three brothers, Danny Boudreaux, Harold Boudreaux and Dick Boudreaux; one sister, Anna Mae Perriloux.
A visitation will be held in honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25 at St. Hilary of Poitiers in Raceland.
Burial will follow in St. Hilary of Poitiers in Raceland.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 22 to July 23, 2019