|
|
Neil Arabie, 57, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jerry Lynne L. Arabie; daughter, Courtney L. Arabie; son, Joshua L. Arabie and wife, Brittany D. Arabie; grandchildren, BriLynn E. Arabie, MacKenlee R. Arabie and Neil L. Arabie II; mother, Rosalie A. Arabie; siblings, Monte Arabie Sr. and wife, Jeanne, Randy Arabie, Sandy Arabie and wife, Myrna, Ryan Arabie and wife, Shelli, and Windy A. Adams and husband, William; father-in-law, Gerald "Jerry" LeBlanc; sisters-in-law, Belinda Jarreau and husband, Neal, and Leslie Madere and husband, Danny; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas J. Arabie; sister, Anita A. Arabie; grandparents, Nilton and Dea Arabie, and Lovance and Lillian Adams; and mother-in-law, Antoinette "Toni" LeBlanc.
The family would like to thank all those who have supported and prayed for them along with Neil. Please continue to pray.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019