Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nell Voisin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nell Babin LeBouef Voisin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nell Babin LeBouef Voisin Obituary
Nell Babin LeBouef Voisin, 89, a native of Houma and a resident of Seymour, TN, and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church of Seymour, died on the Oct. 23, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert LeBouef Sr.; and second husband, Flemming Voisin; parents, Glaise and Rose Thibodaux Babin; brothers, Curtis and Francis Babin; sisters, Pearl Lambert, Rhea Chaisson, and Rose Mary Gautreaux; and stepdaughter, Sharlene Kelley.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories two loving children, Ann Marie (Kimberly) LeBouef and Albert (Tammylee) LeBouef; stepson, Kent (Christine) Voisin; granddaughters, Amy Rose LeBouef and Rebecca Frances LeBouef; seven step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Lloyd (Ramona) Babin; and two sisters, Joan Pellegrin and June (Sherrill) Bergeron.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Oct. 28 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 201 Black Oak Ridge Road in Seymour, TN, with a funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m., following the funeral mass family and friends will process to Berry Highland South Cemetery for an entombment service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.