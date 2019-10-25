|
|
Nell Babin LeBouef Voisin, 89, a native of Houma and a resident of Seymour, TN, and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church of Seymour, died on the Oct. 23, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert LeBouef Sr.; and second husband, Flemming Voisin; parents, Glaise and Rose Thibodaux Babin; brothers, Curtis and Francis Babin; sisters, Pearl Lambert, Rhea Chaisson, and Rose Mary Gautreaux; and stepdaughter, Sharlene Kelley.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories two loving children, Ann Marie (Kimberly) LeBouef and Albert (Tammylee) LeBouef; stepson, Kent (Christine) Voisin; granddaughters, Amy Rose LeBouef and Rebecca Frances LeBouef; seven step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Lloyd (Ramona) Babin; and two sisters, Joan Pellegrin and June (Sherrill) Bergeron.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Oct. 28 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 201 Black Oak Ridge Road in Seymour, TN, with a funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m., following the funeral mass family and friends will process to Berry Highland South Cemetery for an entombment service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019