Nell Eve Marie Votaw, 80, died at 2:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born Aug. 30, 1938, she was a native and resident of Schriever.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 until service time at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Chacahoula. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church, with burial following in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Mark "Butch" Votaw, Floyd "Peanut" Votaw Jr. and Troy Votaw; daughters, Mary "Sissy" Martin, Rose Votaw, Lynn Faucheux, Crystal LeBlanc and Michelle Votaw; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, James Paul "Fuzzy" Bergeron; and sisters, Goldie Margaret Waguespack, Margie Brown, Miriam Ann Pamplin, Angelle "Coochie" Daigle and Jenny Rodrigue.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Edgbert Votaw Sr.; sons, Russ "Buggy" Paul Votaw and Blake Anthony Votaw; daughter, Angelle Votaw; parents, William and Virgie LeBlanc Bergeron; two grandchildren; and siblings, William "Bunny" Bergeron, Norman Joseph Bergeron, Merle James Bergeron, Jackie "Poboy" Bergeron and Ruth Catherine Hebert.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
