|
|
Nell Gautreaux Webre, 84, a native of Houma and resident of Maurice, La. passed away on March 7, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 1 pm on Thursday, March 12, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray. The burial will follow in Grace Christian Memorial Gardens in Houma.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Bobby) and wife Pam Webre, Pauline and husband Elie Hebert, Perry and wife Sylvia Webre, and Sharon Webre; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Webre; parents, Lucy and Adam Gautreaux; four brothers, Russell, Oscar, Amos, and Adam Gautreaux; sister, Adele Gautreaux Price; and great-grandson, Troy Anthony Hebert II.
She loved working in her yard with her flowers, dancing, fishing and family gatherings.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020