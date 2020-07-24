Nellie Hernandez

Nellie Foret Hernandez, 90, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with her loving family by her side.



Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 25, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church.



Nellie is survived by her son, R.J. Hernandez (Roxanne); daughters, Joanne Marie Danos (Sidney), and Consuelo "Connie" Estelle Uzee (Robbie); son-in-law, Ricky Guidry; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy J. Hernandez; parents, Etienne and Jeanne Gaudet Foret; son, Rene Hernandez and wife Mona Hernandez; daughter, Emily Jeanne Guidry; grandsons, Joshua Hernandez and Rusty Guidry; brothers, Felix Foret and Abby Foret; and sisters, Doris Pearson, Gladys Anderson, Mildred Anderson, Mary Jane Mayet and Julie Ann Townsend.



Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





