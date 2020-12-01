Nelson "Philip" Constant
Thibodaux - Nelson "Philip" Constant, 82, a native of Kraemer, LA and resident of Thibodaux passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
A private memorial mass will be held in his honor at a later date.
He is survived by his wife Betty Bonvillain Constant; three sons John (Robin), Ken (Kay) and Chet (Maggie); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers Edward (Gwen) of St. Luis Obispo, CA, and Tommy (Angie) of Houma, LA; and a sister June Owens.
He was preceded in his death by his parents Nelson "Pete" and Lena Naquin Constant; a brother Michael; and sisters Kathleen "Nicky" Blanchard and Ann Redhage; and grandson Lane Mosier.
Philip had a deep appreciation for the Religious community at St. Benedict Seminary in Covington, LA where he graduated high school. He was also greatly engaged in his grandchildren's activities, rarely missing an athletic or school event.
Following his retirement from Avondale Shipyards after 38 years of service he joined his sons in their career endeavors.
The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice, particularly his nurse Lacy. It was his wish to have his body cremated.
