Nelson P. Deroche Sr. age 91, a native and resident of Houma passed away at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Due to the recent health concerns and the restriction in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 75 family members and friends to be in attendance at the visitation and funeral Mass.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, in Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Interment to follow in St. Francis DeSales Cemetery II.



Mr. Nelson is survived by his sons, Nelson Jr. and wife, Robin, and Kenneth and wife, Shannon Deroche. Daughters Jana Doiron and husband David and Yvonne Dolese; grandchildren, Nicole Leveridge, Brad Dolese, Natalie Voisin, Matthew and Benjamin Deroche; great-grandchildren, Alexis Dolese, Claire Leveridge, Jackson Voisin, Bailey Deroche, Greyson Derouche, and Jacob Voison. He is also survived by a special friend Barbara.



He was preceded in death by his parents Onezippe and Seraphine Naquin Deroche. Brothers Howard, Milton, Harry, Albert and Bobby Deroche. Sisters Cecile Pellegrin and Irene Martin



Mr. Nelson was a U.S. Korean Army Veteran, a life-long member of VFW, and he enjoyed gardening. He was a parishioner of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



