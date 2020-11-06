Nelson Paul Dupre, Sr.
Nelson Paul Dupre, Sr., a native of Montegut, LA and native of Chacahoula, LA, met Jesus on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 88.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Chacahoula, LA followed by burial in the church cemetery. The Holy Rosary will be recited in his memory in the church at 9:30 am prior to the Mass.
Nelson is survived by his devoted wife and caregiver of 64 years, Margie Faucheux Dupre; daughters, Julie Bourgeois and Ann Margaret Liner; sons, Nelson Dupre, Jr., Roger Dupre, and Terry Dupre; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Hazel, Lisa, and Denise Dupre; sons-in-law, Ferdinand "F.J." Bourgeois and Phillip Liner, Jr.; brother, Morris Dupre.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Genevieve Dupre; siblings, Joseph Dupre, Gloria Dupre, Myra Thibodaux.
As a devout Catholic, Nelson was always ready to serve others. He built a crucifix and Advent candle stand for the church, participated in the Knights of Columbus, and was a member of the St. Lawrence Church Choir. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War and retired from the Louisiana State Department of Transportation.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of St. Joseph Hospice as well as the St. Lawrence Catholic Church Community.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association
, American Cancer Society
, and St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.