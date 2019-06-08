|
Nelson "Fox" Perez, 71, a native of Westwego, La., and resident of Thibodaux, La., passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, La., from 5 until 9 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, La., from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, La.
He is survived by his son, Derek P. Perez; sister, Vivian P. Trahan; nephew, Craig Trahan, Jr. (Jena); great-nephew, Bryce Trahan; mother-in-law, Vera Olivier Landry; brothers-in-law, Chris Landry (Linda), Brian Landry (Lori); sister-in-law, Evelyn L. Guillot (James); nieces, Amanda L. Gautreaux, Katie L. Hebert, Kristin L. Lagarde, and Briann Landry; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Landry Perez; parents, Willie P. Perez and Pauline Steib Perez; brother, Allan Perez; father-in-law, Adley J. Landry; and sister-in-law, Donna Landry.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 8 to June 10, 2019