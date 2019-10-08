Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Nelson Thomas Obituary
Nelson Thomas, 59, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 West Park Ave., Houma. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.

He is survived by his brothers, Bernard and Burnell Thomas (Cynthia); and sister, Felicia Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Vincent and Clifford Ross; brothers, Raymond, Sterling, James, Percy, Allen, David and Clifford Ross; sisters, Rosemary, Fannie and Edna Mae Ross.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
