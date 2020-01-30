|
Nelton "Buck-A-Lay" Allen Sr., 73, departed this life on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Raceland. Pastor Robert Pardo, officiating.
Burial in Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery.
Nelton leaves to cherish his memories, daughters, Carol Ann Thomas and Sharlette Thomas Brown; friend, Cathy; brothers, Nathan Allen (Elnora), Gary Allen (Laura) and Ronald Duke Allen (Tracy); grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Mae Allen; parents, Bertha and Adam Allen; son, Nelton Allen Jr.; brothers, Nick Toussaint, Tony and Michael Allen; and sister, Hellen Allen.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020