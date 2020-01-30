Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nelton Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelton Allen Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelton Allen Sr. Obituary
Nelton "Buck-A-Lay" Allen Sr., 73, departed this life on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Raceland. Pastor Robert Pardo, officiating.

Burial in Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery.

Nelton leaves to cherish his memories, daughters, Carol Ann Thomas and Sharlette Thomas Brown; friend, Cathy; brothers, Nathan Allen (Elnora), Gary Allen (Laura) and Ronald Duke Allen (Tracy); grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Mae Allen; parents, Bertha and Adam Allen; son, Nelton Allen Jr.; brothers, Nick Toussaint, Tony and Michael Allen; and sister, Hellen Allen.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -