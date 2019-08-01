Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neoma Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neoma Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neoma Coleman Obituary
Neoma Coleman, 82, a native and resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Lafourche Crossing. Burial is private.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, Robert Brown (Jean), and Aaron Jackson (Tanya); daughter, Diane Henderson (Hebert); sisters, Carrie Triggs Shelby and Theresa Boyd (Aaron); 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Coleman; her parents, Francis and Elijah Triggs and Percy Jackson Sr.; son, Percy Jackson Jr.; daughter, Brenda Joseph; brothers, Sydney, Elijah Jr., Joseph, James and Andrew Triggs; and sisters, Rosetta Folse, Albertha Triggs and Ida Coleman.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neoma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.