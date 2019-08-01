|
|
Neoma Coleman, 82, a native and resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Lafourche Crossing. Burial is private.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, Robert Brown (Jean), and Aaron Jackson (Tanya); daughter, Diane Henderson (Hebert); sisters, Carrie Triggs Shelby and Theresa Boyd (Aaron); 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Coleman; her parents, Francis and Elijah Triggs and Percy Jackson Sr.; son, Percy Jackson Jr.; daughter, Brenda Joseph; brothers, Sydney, Elijah Jr., Joseph, James and Andrew Triggs; and sisters, Rosetta Folse, Albertha Triggs and Ida Coleman.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019