Neomia Levy Lovincy, age 85, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Virginia Baptist Church in Belle Rose. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Neomia is survived by her daughters, Rev. Dr. Marilyn Washington (Rev. Dr. Michael Washington), Wanda L. Washington and Vanessa Joshua (Sherman); brothers Walter Eugene Levy, Thomas Levy (Jaqueline) and Jerome Levy (Mary); sisters Ruth Robinson (Carlton), Willie Mae Breaux (James), Beverly Sims and Lillie Landry; 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland Lovincy; parents Everette and Laura Levy; and daughter Cynthia Carr.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019